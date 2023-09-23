For Good Life, Armenians Must Look Eastward Rather Than Armenia-Bound Westward - Activist

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Armenians must
look not to the west - toward Armenia - but to the east for a good
life, member of the Karabakh Armenian Movement Georgy Arakelyan
told Trend .
"As expected, Armenia abandoned us. All this is due to the fact
that we were always strangers to them. Both in the Soviet years and
after the collapse of the Soviet Union. In the 1980s, the ideas of
"miatsum" were created only to come to power in Armenia by new
political forces," he said.
"Just as in the 80s we were used and abandoned, so it is now.
History repeats itself. I hope that the Armenians of Karabakh will
finally understand that for a good life they need to look not to
the west - to Armenia - but to the east," the activist added.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[which haven't been withdrawn from Azerbaijan's Karabakh, contrary
to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and
Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war],
suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed
forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized
anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the
trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
At the invitation of the Administration of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts
with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with Sergey
Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives of the Armenian
residents of Karabakh on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.
In the context of discussing social and humanitarian issues, the
representatives of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh
region informed that there is a special need for fuel. At the same
time, they asked for humanitarian assistance in the form of
foodstuffs.
As a result of the meeting, their request was taken seriously.
In particular, it is planned to supply fuel for the heating systems
of kindergartens and schools, as well as the emergency medical
service and fire department, and to provide humanitarian support in
the near future.