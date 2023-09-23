Stanekzai Accuses US Drones Of Violating Afghanistan's Airspace

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, Afghanistan's acting deputy foreign minister for political affairs, firmly asserts that the continued presence of US drones patrolling Afghanistan's airspace constitutes a clear violation by the United States.

During an interview with Ariana News, Stanekzai revealed that officials from the Taliban administration had raised this matter in negotiations with American delegations, emphasizing the imperative need to cease the violation of Afghanistan's airspace.

“Yes, drones are patrolling in Afghanistan's airspace, and we repeatedly shared this issue with them (the Americans) in the meetings, and they have violated this article,” he said.

“According to the Doha agreement, after the withdrawal of US forces, this country would have friendly relations with the new Islamic government of Afghanistan and would play an active role in the reconstruction of Afghanistan, and encourage other countries in this direction, and not to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan,” he added.

Addressing concerns from Central Asian countries about the Qosh Tepa canal construction, Stanekzai affirmed that the canal is an indigenous project, and the government remains committed to its completion, stating,“This canal is an Afghan project, and the government will continue to complete it.”

Furthermore, the deputy foreign minister has reassured Afghan women and girls that the educational process will remain open, with the de facto administration fully committed to safeguarding their educational rights.

He firmly asserted,“As an Afghan, I can say that education will not be banned till the end; it should not be banned, and this is the natural and religious right of girls.”

Stanekzai went on to clarify that schools and universities will admit girls once suitable conditions are in place.

Nonetheless, it's essential to note that this marks the third consecutive year since the Taliban assumed power in Afghanistan, during which they have prohibited girls from attending schools and universities. Despite repeated assurances of reopening these educational institutions, the Taliban has yet to follow through on this commitment.

Concurrently, they have imposed bans on women engaging in employment with domestic and international organizations and aid agencies, all amid a severe humanitarian crisis in the country.

Stanekzai also urged opponents of the Taliban to consider returning to the country.

Addressing Pakistan's concerns about Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), he stressed that Afghanistan has achieved comprehensive security after a prolonged conflict, and neighboring countries should not link their problems to Afghanistan.