West Bengal CM Visits UAE To Boost Trade Relations & Exports

Dubai, Sept 23 (KNN)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds discussions with UAE State Minister for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi to boost trade relations and exports from West Bengal to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



“The dignitaries discussed measures to increase Trade Relations and exports from West Bengal to the UAE,” the statement said.









During her meeting on Friday, Banerjee highlighted that Bengal is the top and one of the fastest-growing economies in India and that its GDP will reach USD 212 billion in 2023-24.

She highlighted that nearly 12 per cent of West Bengal's total goods exports go to the UAE.



The West Bengal chief minister is on a visit to Dubai as she concluded her Spain visit.



The chief minister extended her invitation to the Bengal Global Business Summit.



The summit is scheduled to be held from November 21 to November 22.



“Incidentally, the UAE was the partner country in the last BGBS Summit,” the statement said.



Last week, Banerjee met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at Dubai International Airport and she invited him to the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 to be held in Kolkata.

(KNN Bureau)