Blasts Heard In Dnipro - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions rang out in the city of Dnipro amid the air raid alert.
This was reported by the Suspilne public broadcaster.
"Sounds of explosions can be heard in Dnipro," the report reads. Read also: Syrskyi, Lysak discuss Ukraine's military needs with German envoy in Dnipro
An air raid alert went off across Dnipropetrovsk region in the early hours of Saturday.
Earlier, the Air Force warned residents of several regions, including Dnipropetrovsk, about the threat of drone strikes.
Illustrative photo
