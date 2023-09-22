Ukraine, Canada Expand Free Trade Agreement

The signing ceremony took place in Ottawa, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The expanded agreement includes additional points regarding the liberalization of investments and trade, in particular the export of services.

It also expands to cover the goods that have components originating in the European Union, the UK, and Israel.

As a reminder, the Free Trade Agreement between Canada and Ukraine entered into force on August 1, 2017. It allowed mutual cancellation or reduction of import duties on most goods.

During the conclusion of the original agreement, it was agreed that in the future it will be expanded to cover services and investments.