Ukraine, Canada Expand Free Trade Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed an updated Free Trade Agreement.
The signing ceremony took place in Ottawa, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
The expanded agreement includes additional points regarding the liberalization of investments and trade, in particular the export of services.
It also expands to cover the goods that have components originating in the European Union, the UK, and Israel. Read also: Canada to allocate another $500M in defense aid to Ukrain
As a reminder, the Free Trade Agreement between Canada and Ukraine entered into force on August 1, 2017. It allowed mutual cancellation or reduction of import duties on most goods.
During the conclusion of the original agreement, it was agreed that in the future it will be expanded to cover services and investments.
