Deputy FM Discusses Iraqi Supreme Court's Verdict With UNGA President

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discussed Friday with President of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis the recent Iraqi Supreme Court's Khor Abdullah verdict.
This came during the meeting held today on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly currently held in New York, the Foreign Ministry said in a press statement.
It added that that the meeting tackled the latest developments related to the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court ruling declaring the law ratifying the agreement regulating maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah waterway between the two countries unconstitutional and Iraqi government's cancellation of the security swap protocol in Khor Abdullah which was signed with Kuwait in 2008.
During the meeting, Sheikh Jarrah affirmed the State of Kuwait's full support for international multilateral action and hailed the crucial role played by the United Nations in addressing international issues. (end)
nma.ibi
MENAFN22092023000071011013ID1107124379
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.