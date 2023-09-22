Biryani To Fish Finger: 7 Foods To Not Miss At A Bengali Wedding

Biryani to fish finger - don't miss these delectable dishes at a Bengali Wedding, showcases the rich flavors of Bengali cuisine

They are typically made with marinated fish fillets coated in a crispy breadcrumb crust and deep-fried to perfection

Bengali biryani is a fragrant and flavorful rice dish made with fragrant basmati rice, succulent pieces of meat (usually mutton or chicken), and a blend of aromatic spices

Prawn curry is made with coconut milk and a blend of aromatic spices making it a must-try dish at a Bengali wedding

Hilsa fillets are marinated in mustard paste and wrapped in banana leaves. It's then steamed or baked, allowing the flavors to infuse into the fish

Mutton Kabiraji is often served at Bengali weddings as well. It consists of marinated and spiced mutton pieces coated in a crispy egg-based batter