Enviri Corporation To Participate In Upcoming Gabelli Funds PFAS Symposium

David Dunlap joined Enviri in 2021 to lead the Company's government relations initiatives and support various growth initiatives at Enviri. He formerly worked for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), where he served as the Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Office of Research and Development. His notable accomplishments include leading the EPA's PFAS research and publication of the EPA's first PFAS Action Plan in 2019.

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The Company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at .