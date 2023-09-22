Owner Of Peshawar's Renowned Charsi Tikka Restaurant Granted Bail

Nisar Khan's arrest had taken place the previous day after videos depicting indecent behavior with tourists, both local and foreign, surfaced online and led to public complaints.

Also Read: Rural Youth Summit Empowers Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Digital Future

Following these complaints, Shah Qabool police swiftly took action and apprehended Nisar Khan, the proprietor of the famed Charsi Tikka located in Namak Mandi, Peshawar. Several viral videos have shown Nisar Khan involved in inappropriate conduct with tourists.

Hits: 6