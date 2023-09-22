Leading Experts From NVIDIA, NASA, Gartner, Coinbase And DHL To Headline Tech Week Singapore In October



SINGAPORE, Sept 22, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CloserStill Media, the global producer of market-leading events, has announced a stellar line-up of experts speaking at the Main Stage at

Tech Week Singapore , taking place at Marina Bay Sands on 11-12 October, 2023.





Asia's leading technology event for business will feature industry-leading speakers from McKinsey & Company, Coinbase, DHL Express Singapore, Doctor Anywhere, Gartner, MTR Hong Kong, NASA, NVIDIA, Keppel Data Centres, Forrester, amongst more than 600 speakers across all theatres in Tech Week Singapore 2023.

Assistant Chief Executive, Sectoral Transformation Group, Leong Der Yao from Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will be gracing the ceremony as the event's Guest of Honour. Partner, SG Tech , will also be in attendance to celebrate the region's digital advancements alongside various Embassies and High Commissions representatives from across the region. Line-up of speakers also include Bill Shorten, Australia's Minister for Government Services; Tengku Zafrul Aziz, Malaysia's Minister for Investment, Trade and Industry; Sachin Tonk, Deputy Chief Data Officer, GovTech; Dr Eric Tan, Assistant Director (AI Data Engineering), IMDA and Sharone April, Digital Team Lead, Israel National Digital Agency, making Tech Week Singapore a truly international event. “We need to investigate this frontier, which is our strongest weapon to attack complex computational challenges. A lot will be learned by doing, creating and using quantum hardware and AI systems in combination,” said Davide Venturelli , Associate Director of Universities Space Research Association (USRA) and Senior Research Scientist at NASA.

Business leaders and visionaries across all technology verticals will receive complimentary access to participate and shape their future. The event will unravel new technology opportunities and address the future of the digital world beyond 2023. The Main Stage line-up includes: Speakers Topics Uli Hitzel, Digital Technologist, Dyson AI as a Catalyst for Enterprise Innovation Sharone April, Digital Team Lead, Israel National Digital Agency Digital transformation on a government level Dr Davide Venturelli, Associate Director, USRA; Senior Research Scientist, NASA (California) Insights into the business value of Quantum AI and a look ahead into the next 20 years of future development. Dr. Charles Cheung, Senior Data Scientist and Deputy Director, NVIDIA AI Technology Center HK | NVIDIA AI x Metaverse Wai Meng Wong, CEO, Keppel Data Centres The Impact of the Future of Digital Economy, AI and Sustainability on Data Centre Charlie Dai, VP, Research Director, Forrester Accelerate Digital Innovation in The Cloud-Native World Hassan Ahmed, Country Director, Coinbase



The controversy surrounding cryptocurrency and a vision for adoption in Asia Karen Tan, CIO, DHL Express Singapore The impact of generative AI on the supply chain industry Wai Mun Lim, Founder & CEO, Doctor Anywhere The future of telehealth and achieving success through digital innovation Marcus Pang, VP Executive Technology Services, SE Asia & Korea, Gartner Harnessing digital technology for C-Level leaders

Sachin Chitturu, Partner, McKinsey Insights on the state of generative AI and deep dive into a report on the future of AI Dan Wong, Global Head of Innovation, MTR (Hong Kong) How AI is used in property, railway, construction, and urban planning. Featuring a case study from Hong Kong's mass transportation supplier Race Wong, Group COO and Co-Founder, Ohmyhome An entrepreneur's story and insights into the application of AI in the property sector Caecilia Chu, Co-Founder & CEO, YouTrip The future of payments, revolutionising multi-currency and cross-border payments The award-winning event also brings together seven co-located events, including Cloud Expo Asia , DevOps Live , Cyber Security World Asia , Big Data & AI World Asia , Data Centre World Asia , eCommerce Expo Asia and Technology for Marketing .

Each co-located event features its own key elements, including insightful keynotes and panel sessions. At Big Data & AI World, Google Cloud will hold exclusive workshops on the latest trends in data and AI, including the hot topic of generative AI, while at eCommerce Expo Asia, it would be the first time Amazon Global Selling Summit is being held in collaboration.

Key highlights from all the co-located events::

Co-Located Events Key Highlights Big Data & AI World Exclusive Generative AI workshop in partnership with Google - Attendees can learn how to use Gen AI on Google Cloud and receive skills badges (first come first served basis) Country Pavilions - Focusing on how AI is being developed by local companies in key markets such as Australia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and South Korea Smart City Forum hosted by Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency Cloud Expo Asia & DevOps Live! Future of Work with expert speakers sharing insights on the impacts of smart automation & AI on talent, skills, business productivity and outcomes International cloud players, China Pavilions and Cloud Bellwethers participation in the show sharing the latest evolution in the industry Cyber Security World ICE 71 Start-up Pavilion showcasing latest Cybersecurity solutions Streaming of ransomware session and threat hunter's hacking demo Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) speaking at a fireside chat in the Cyber Security World Keynote Theatre Data Centre World Asia Infrastructure Mason Women's Chapter (expansion to Asia market) holding the APAC Summit and networking breakfast for the first time with Data Centre World Asia eCommerce Expo Asia & Technology for Marketing Amazon Global Selling Summit where thousands of Amazon merchants, retailers and brands will be held for the first time with eCommerce Expo Asia “As we continue to navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape, Tech Week Singapore is a critical platform for sharing best practices, envisioning new possibilities, and collectively shaping the global digital economy," said Andy Kiwanuka, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at CloserStill Media. "This is not just an event to discuss technology. Tech Week Singapore is a nexus of ideas and innovation where we can contribute to the dynamic evolution of technology." Tech Week Singapore attracted more than 22,000 visitors in 2022, a record-breaking success following the pandemic. The event brings together technology pioneers, leading businesses, and public leaders to discuss the latest trends across technologies and their impacts on business, government and society.

The full list of sponsors for Tech Week Singapore 2023 can be found on

