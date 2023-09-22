Azerbaijan To Host International Event Dedicated To World Human Settlements Day (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Azerbaijan's
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Executive Director of the
UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) Maimunah Mohd Sharif
within the framework of participation in the high-level week of the
78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the ministry
told Trend .
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan has established
successful and fruitful cooperation relations with UN-Habitat and
participated in a number of events organized by UN-Habitat and its
partners.
The Foreign Minister emphasized that last year Azerbaijan
participated in a high-level event of the UN General Assembly to
assess progress in the implementation of the "New Urban Agenda" at
the 11th session of the World Urban Forum.
It was also noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan, jointly
with UN-Habitat, organized the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum on
"Sustainable Development Goals and New Urban Agenda - as a leading
force in post-conflict rehabilitation and reconstruction" in
October last year.
In addition, Azerbaijan, together with UN-Habitat, will hold a
number of high-level events within the framework of "Urban
Development Week" on September 29 this year, including, in
particular, the 2nd National Urban Forum on "Sustainable Cities as
a Leading Force for Economic Development and Combating Inequality,"
which will be organized from September 29 to October 1 in Zangilan
and Baku. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan will host, for the
first time, a significant international event dedicated to World
Habitat Day.
Referring to the reconstruction works carried out in the
territories liberated after the 44-day second Karabakh war, the
Minister emphasized the importance of successful cooperation
established with UN-Habitat in this direction.
The sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual
interest.
MENAFN22092023000187011040ID1107118862
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.