QOC, Msheireb Properties Renew Partnership Agreement

Doha: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) and Qatar's leading sustainable properties developer Msheireb Properties have renewed their ongoing partnership agreement yesterday to boost the mutual cooperation between them in the fields of sports and tourism.

Director of the QOC Support Services Sector, Hamad Lahdan Al Mohannadi signed this agreement on behalf of the QOC, as Engr. Faisal Ibraheem Al Malki, Chief Officer of Operations, Msheireb Properties inked on behalf of the company. The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from both organisations.

The agreement states that both organisations will join effort to arrange the visits of team Qatar stars and guests to Msheireb Downtown Doha and to help organising the QOC's sport events at Msheireb with a reasonable media coverage.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation in the fields of scientific research, strategic studies, exchange of professional experience and building up a better culture about environment sustainability by organising workshops and seminars.

In a post-signing statement, Al Mohannadi said:“we are truly happy to renew this agreement, with purpose of promoting the sport culture in our community by organising sports activities and events that suit all age groups at most the significant tourist sites like Msheireb Downtown Doha.”

For his part, Engr. Al Malki said“this agreement shows our spirit of partnership and devotion to promote sports, culture and social engagement together at Msheireb Downtown”.

“We will spare no effort to turn Msheireb Downtown into a tourist destination that hosts the sports and cultural events. This cooperation will help us building up our status as a leading cultural and tourist site in Qatar and will significantly develop our city to be the best place to visit and to live in,” he explained.

“Msheireb Downtown Doha is a distinctive urban landmark in the heart of Doha. It will offer spacious space for hosting Qatar Olympic Committee's events.

This partnership is a good opportunity to enhance tourist and social aspects in the city and will add exciting ambience along with cultural and art events.”