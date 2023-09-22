Kuwait Amir Congratulates Saudi King On National Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the Kingdom's national day.
In his message, His Highness the Amir affirmed depth of the solid, brotherly and historic relations between the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, underscoring Riyadh's unwavering and honorable stances toward causes of the Arab ad Muslim nations as well as its brotherly stands in support of the State of Kuwait.
His Highness the Amir boasted of the achievements made in the Kingdom during era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, noting that these accomplishments elevated the Kingdom's status among states of the globe.
Moreover, His Highness the Amir wished the Saudi Monarch lasting good health so he may continue to lead the development process in the Kingdom, wishing the country further progress and prosperity under the sagacious and well-enlightened leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, with backing of His Royal Highness, Prince Mohammad bin Salman al-Saud, the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom. (end)
rk
MENAFN22092023000071011013ID1107118719
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.