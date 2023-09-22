Amir's Representative Calls For Peaceful Solutions To Conflicts In Yemen, Sudan, Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah called for peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Yemen, Sudan and Syria.
"We renew our support for the efforts undertaken by the United Nations through the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen in order to resume the political process and reach a comprehensive settlement in accordance with the three agreed-upon terms of reference: the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanism, the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference, and the relevant Security Council resolutions, especially the UNSCR 2216 in a way that preserves the security and stability of Yemen and its territorial integrity," His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf said in his speech at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
On the fighting in Sudan, His Highness the Premier expressed Kuwait concerns about the situation there and called on all parties to immediately stop fighting, resort to dialogue and return to the peaceful political path to preserve the security and stability of Sudan and its territorial integrity.
He also voiced support for all ongoing regional and international initiatives in this regard, including the Saudi-American initiative.
On Syria, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf stressed the need to intensify efforts to reach a political solution in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution 2254.
His Highness the Amir's Representative extended condolences to Morocco and Libya over the victims of the recent earthquake and floods. (Pick up previous)
