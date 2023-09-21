King Congratulates Saudi Monarch On National Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Thursday sent a cable to Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, congratulating him on his country's national day.
In his cable, the King wished the Saudi monarch continued good health and his people further progress and prosperity.
