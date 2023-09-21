Germany Sends New Military Assistance Package To Ukraine

The list of the military assistance provided by the Federal Republic of Germany to Ukraine has been updated on the website of the German Federal Government, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, Ukraine received 17 SatCom terminals, one antenna hub station, four truck tractor trains 8x8 HX81 and four semi-trailers (51 and 45 accordingly were handed over before), 12 Zetros trucks (188 were delivered before), and WISENT spare parts.

All the machinery and equipment delivered to Ukraine were taken not from Bundeswehr but industry stocks.

Earlier this week, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, totaling EUR 400 million.

Photo: Daimler Truck AG