Silver Forecast: Market Navigating Choppy Waters Amid FOMC M

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
Silver encountered a minor pullback during Wednesday's trading session but subsequently exhibited signs of revival. Currently, the market finds itself sandwiched between the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average and the 200-day EMA . This positioning underscores the market's endeavor to chart its course, a task further complicated by the impending Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting later in the day. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started The ultimate direction for silver hinges on the post-meeting statement, making it a pivotal moment for investors. Should the Federal Reserve adopt an exceptionally hawkish tone, this could exert a negative impact on silver. Conversely, if there are indications of a potential shift in the Fed's stance, silver might find itself poised for an upward surge.Within the current landscape, the market's focus gravitates toward the consolidation area. The $22.50 level below serves as a crucial support zone, while above, the $25.50 level acts as resistance. Given the proximity to the lower end of this range, a bias towards the upside is not unwarranted. However, should a breakdown occur below the range's lower boundary, the $20 level becomes a feasible target.The Market is Facing a Period of Uncertainty and ConsolidationConversely, a breach above the 50-day EMA could propel the market toward the $25.50 level, though it may require some time to fully materialize. Surpassing this level would open the door to further gains, with the $26.50 level looming on the horizon. This would be the most recent“hard top” that the market has found. It is a target, but only if the US Dollar gets hammered.The recent conflict between the last two candlesticks underscores the market's current state of flux as it grapples with indecision. In an inherently volatile market like silver, caution is paramount when determining position size. It's advisable to incrementally build positions as market trends align with your chosen direction. Quite frankly, silver is a mess in general, and when there are so many crosswinds, there is an even more messy potential for movement.In conclusion, the silver market faces a period of uncertainty and consolidation, with the FOMC meeting looming as a significant influencer. The outcome of the meeting and the Federal Reserve's tone will dictate silver's near-term trajectory. Within this dynamic environment, investors are well-served by prudent risk management and an astute approach to position sizing as they navigate the choppy waters of the silver market.Ready to trade our Forex daily analysis and predictions ? Here's a list of regulated forex brokers to choose from.
MENAFN21092023000131011023ID1107115191
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.