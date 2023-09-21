MLS 2023: Lionel Messi Exits Inter Miami's Clash With Toronto FC Due To Suspected Injury - WATCH

However, Messi wasn't the sole casualty in the first half. Just three minutes before Messi's exit, Jordi Alba was also forced to leave the field due to an injury.

Messi's injury could potentially have a significant impact on Inter Miami's season. The club has a crucial U.S. Open Cup final scheduled against FC Cincinnati on September 27, and Messi's absence could pose a significant challenge for the team's prospects. Furthermore, Inter Miami is in the midst of a determined push for a playoff spot, and a prolonged absence of their star player could seriously jeopardize their chances of success this season.

In a recent match against Atlanta United, Inter Miami had to play without Messi, and the result was a crushing 5-1 defeat, underscoring the team's dependence on their superstar attacker. The road ahead for Inter Miami may prove challenging as they navigate Messi's injury and strive to achieve their season goals.

