Learning Without Tears Wins 2 Back To School Awards From Tech & Learning

CABIN JOHN, Md., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two products from Learning Without Tears (LWT) have been honored with 2023 Back to School Awards from Tech & Learning: Handwriting Without Tears ®

and Phonics, Reading, and Me TM . Handwriting Without Tears, LWT's flagship product, has been a staple in classrooms for 40 years, wherever students are learning to write.

Phonics, Reading, and Me is a cutting-edge literacy solution that utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) to teach through text with differentiated instruction. It's personalized pathways secure key foundational literacy skills while building important content knowledge and conceptual understandings.

Tech & Learning's Awards of Excellence program, "The Best Tools for Back to School," is designed to help educators find the products and solutions that will support their work in any learning environment. Eligible products included hardware, software, curriculum, and more. Learning Without Tears is a leading early childhood learning company with solutions that have been proven to produce measurable and meaningful learning results.

For more than 42 years, the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence have recognized exceptional products and services within education technology. For this competition, Tech & Learning sought nominations for products that offer school leaders versatility, value, and solutions to specific problems as they support innovative, effective teaching and learning.



"With ESSER funding coming to an end, and emerging tech like AI exploding into the market with little guidance as to how best to integrate this new technology into the classroom, it's more important than ever to curate the many education products on the market to ensure your investments support innovative teaching and learning," says Tech & Learning Content Director Christine Weiser.

Handwriting Without Tears and Phonics, Reading, and Me were honored with other education awards earlier this year. Both solutions received Tech & Learning's Awards of Excellence Best Tools for Back to School in the primary grade level categories:

is a research-proven, evidence-based K-5 supplemental curriculum designed to be easy to teach and learn. The judges call it an excellent product for a specific need within education today, saying, "You can see why educators like this product. It uses technology, manipulatives, sensory, music and more to learn the fundamentals of handwriting. It is a great tool for this niche in education."



is a supplemental print and digital program that sequentially and systematically helps students acquire the range of skills they need to become proficient readers. "This looks like a great supplement to the reading classroom," writes one judge. "I like that the teacher is the one offering explicit reading instruction with the help of PRM while also including the ability for digital lessons."



"Learning Without Tears is grateful to Tech & Learning and all the judges that played a role in this year's Back to School Awards program," said Terry

Nealon, CEO at Learning Without Tears. "These awards build on the impressive track records of both LWT products – in winning awards of excellence, and in improving student outcomes.

This recognition of our team's efforts motivates us to find new ways to create innovative approaches to teaching and learning. We are dedicated to moving the needle for millions of students across the United States and beyond, helping each learner achieve their fullest potential."



"Our judges chose the winning products based on their versatility, compatibility, value, and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction. Congratulations to all of our winners,"

concluded Learning & Tech's Christine Weiser.

Learn more about the 2023 Best for Back to School from the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence and the other winners

here .



About Learning Without Tears

Learning Without Tears

(LWT) is a leading early education company offering a proven and unique approach to teaching and learning. LWT supplemental programs develop early literacy foundational skills for student success, including K readiness skills to alphabet knowledge, phonics, hand and typing skills. From Pre-K through elementary school, LWT's offerings that benefit all learners with multisensory, developmentally appropriate, research proven practices. Used by millions of students around the world, LWT's professional learning programs build early education expertise for teachers, tutors, and occupational therapists in the United States and across the globe. The company had a strong showing in the 2023 EdTech Awards , where it's Get Set for School®

program was named the "Best Early Childhood/Kindergarten-Readiness Solution." Most recently, Fast Company awarded LWT "runner-up" status in the Education category of its coveted 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards , recognizing the company as a leading innovator in effective education. For more information, please visit

SOURCE Learning Without Tears