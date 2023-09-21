Istanbul To Host Turkish-African Business Gathering Next Month

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 4th Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum is set to
take place in Istanbul on Oct. 12-13, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The two-day event, organized by the Turkish Foreign Economic
Relations Board (DEIK) in coordination with the Trade Ministry and
the African Union, is expected to see 3,000 participants.
The forum with the main theme, Addressing Challenges, Unlocking
Opportunities: Building Stronger Türkiye-Africa Economic
Partnerships, prioritizes the energy, infrastructure, agriculture,
agribusiness, healthcare, tourism, and digital marketing
sectors.
The event will welcome Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,
and head of the African Union Azali Assoumani, Türkiye's Trade
Minister Omer Bolat, and Commissioner for Economic Development,
Trade, Industry, and Mining at the African Union Commission (AUC)
Albert Muchanga.
On the second day of the forum, Turkish and African
businesswomen will share their experiences in reshaping the
landscape of the business world during the Türkiye-Africa Women
Leadership Dialogue.
With the participation of Wamkele Mene, secretary general of the
African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the impact of the
pan-African trade pact on trade between Türkiye and Africa will be
discussed.
The trade volume between Türkiye and Africa amounted to $40.7
billion in 2022, up from $1.35 billion in 2003. The figure is
projected to hit $50 billion by the end of this year.
