CELEBRATE AFTERNOON MOVIE FUN WITH ROXY CINEMAS’ ‘AFTER SCHOOL CLUB’

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 21 September 2023: Afternoons just got more fun! Roxy Cinemas invites young movie buffs to the new After School Club – an exciting after-school experience dedicated to kids and teens.

Playing the latest and greatest family, animation, and adventure movies, specially curated for kids of all ages, movie fans and their parents can watch their favorite characters come to life while enjoying UNLIMITED popcorn and a regular juice or soda for just AED 59.

The After School Club starts right after school from Monday to Friday. For parents who prefer not to join in on the movie fun, can conveniently drop off their little ones at the ultimate after-school hangout spot.

Available in Silver and Gold experience, the After School Club at Roxy Cinemas in Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, The Beach, and Al Khawaneej Walk locations from 3:30pm to 5:30pm.

Hop on board for an epic after-school adventure at Roxy Cinemas. It's non-stop fun, excitement and unlimited popcorn.

This week’s line-up includes Gran Turismo, The Adventures of Jurassic Pet 2 and Cats in the Museum. Visit or via the Roxy Cinemas app to check out the latest movies playing.





