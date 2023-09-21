Interior Minister Visits Lusail International Circuit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya Force H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani visited the Lusail International Circuit to review the preparations underway to host the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, which will be held in October 2023.
The Minister shared the pictures of his visit on his social media channels.
The Minister also toured the circuit's new buildings and facilities to check its readiness, in preparation for hosting a race worthy of Qatar's global status in hosting major international events.
