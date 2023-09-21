Kuwait PM Congratulates Belize On National Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable to Belize's Governor General Froyla Tzalam on her country's national day. (end)
