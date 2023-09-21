Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Armenia On National Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to the President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan on his country's national day. (end)
