National Football Team Ranks 84Th Worldwide In FIFA List

Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) -- The Jordanian men's national football team is currently positioned at 84th place in the world, according to the latest rankings released by FIFA on Thursday.
The team holds the 10th position among Arab nations and 12th in Asia.
In the previous rankings, the team held the 82nd spot, but it has dropped two places in the latest rankings.
The top ten list remained unchanged, with Argentina retaining the first spot, followed by France, Brazil, England, Belgium, Croatia, and the Netherlands.
