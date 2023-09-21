New Website Highlights Public Health System's Transformation

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation and Primary Health Care Corporation have launched a new website highlighting the recent transformation of the public health system.

Ali Abdulla Al Khater, Advisor to the Minister of Public Health for Communications and Chair of the Supreme Committee for Healthcare Communications, said the transformation of Qatar's public healthcare system has been truly remarkable.

“Qatar as a country has grown at pace over the past few decades and the healthcare sector has played its role in this supporting this development through an unparalleled transformation program. We have doubled capacity and activity in recent years and our commitment to quality improvement has resulted in multiple accreditations and awards for the quality and safety of our services.”

The new website is part of a broader awareness campaign run under the slogan 'With you, for you.' The new website section can be accessed at ( ).