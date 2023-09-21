UN Chief Holds Separate Talks With Palestinian President, Israeli PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, Sep. 21 (Petra) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres engaged in crucial discussions on the Palestinian-Israeli issue during separate meetings with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
These high-level talks took place on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, according to a UN press release.
In his meeting with President Abbas, the Secretary-General reaffirmed the commitment of both parties to end the ongoing occupation and strive for a viable two-state solution. The agreed-upon vision includes Jerusalem as a shared capital for both Israel and Palestine, adhering to international legal frameworks, relevant United Nations resolutions, and previously established agreements.
In his meeting with President Netanyahu, Guterres delved into the two-state solution based on pertinent United Nations resolutions, international law, and prior accords. He stressed the utmost importance of avoiding any actions that could jeopardize the realization of this solution.
Additionally, the leaders exchanged views on regional developments, particularly in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.
The discussions come as world leaders gather in New York for the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, underscoring the significance of addressing critical global issues and working towards peace and stability in the region.
MENAFN21092023000117011021ID1107111672
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.