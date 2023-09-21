Moderate Weather Prevails Thursday, With Gradual Weekend Temperature Rise

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) -- Temperatures across the Kingdom on Thursday will remain consistent with the general seasonal averages for this time of year. The atmosphere is described as having a pleasant autumnal quality, with moderate weather prevailing in mountainregions and the plains. In contrast, the desert, the Jordan Valleys, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively warm to hot conditions.
The prevailing winds are expected to be of a northwesterly direction, maintaining a moderate speed.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), Friday will bring about a gradual increase in temperatures, resulting in relatively warm conditions in most parts of the country. Wind patterns are expected to shift to an easterly to northwesterly direction, remaining at a moderate speed.
Looking ahead to Saturday, a further temperature rise is on the horizon, with mercury levels projected to exceed the typical averages for this time of year by approximately 5-6 degrees Celsius. This will translate to relatively warm conditions in the mountainregions and plains, while the rest of the country can expect hot weather.
Sunday will witness a slight dip in temperatures, resulting in relatively warm conditions across most areas. The prevailing winds are expected to be northwesterly and moderate in speed.
Today's peak temperatures will be between 31 and 29 degrees Celsin Amman and varihighlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 18 or even 16C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have warmer weather, with highs of 37C and lows of 25C.
