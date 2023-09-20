Minitool Unveils System Booster: Revitalize PC With This New Software

Key Features in MiniTool System Booster

ActiveCare

A computer may gradually become slower over time due to the accumulation of junk files, system issues, hard drive errors, low memory problems, and other factors. The ActiveCare feature in MiniTool System Booster can help find and fix these issues to speed up PC .

ActiveCare runs to provide real-time scans to identify and fix the found issues. With it enabled, ActiveCare can automatically perform the necessary repairs. Additionally, it can operate silently in the background when a PC is idle but powered on.

Deepclean

Deepclean contains many cleanup tools like NetBooster, InteCleanup, Windows Cleanup, Registry Cleanup, Security Optimizer, Program Accelerator, and Memory Mechanic.

These tools can help speed up inteby optimizing the inteconnection settings, clean up Inte& Windows junk files and private data, remove registry problems, identify and fix Windows security flaws, re-align program data on a hard drive, and maximize free memory on a computer.

When computer runs slow , it is necessary to run the tools in Deepclean to address these performance-draining issues and comprehensively boost the computer.

LiveBoost

LiveBoost can optimize processing power allocation for peak performance, especially with memory-intensive programs.

Here are four available options:



Opticore can improve program speed by prioritizing CPU power for currently-used programs.

RAMJet is designed to get more available RAM when needed.

AcceleWrite is able to minimize random data write speeds for hard drives and SSDs. PowerSense allows users to select a suitable PowerSense mode for gaming, music/video production, graphics/3d/cad design, programming, battery maximization, Office production, and web browsing.

These options can ensure that the computer runs in a good condition.

Toolbox in MiniTool System Booster

The tools in Toolbox have two categories: File Management and System Management.

Here are five tools under File Management:



Advanced Uninstaller can uninstall unnecessary programs.

Bootable USB is able to completely wipe a computer before selling it.

Search & Recover can help recover lost and deleted files if they are not overwritten by new data.

Drive Scrubber is designed to wipe all data from a storage drive like a HDD, SSD, USB flash drive, etc. Incinerator Extension can securely delete files and folders to protect the users' privacy.

Four additional tools pertain to system management:



Process Scanner can detect running programs and terminate the unnecessary ones to speed up the PC.

Startup Optimizer help users enable, delay, or disable startup programs for different purposes.

Network Scanner can scan for devices on the network that may be using excessive bandwidth or causing security vulnerabilities. Deceptive Programs can be used to identify and remove deceptive and potentially unwanted programs (PUPs) or software that is a nuisance and often a major resource drain on a PC.

Users who are interested in MiniTool System Booster can try it out to optimize computer's performance.

About MiniTool System Booster

MiniTool System Booster is a professional system booster for Windows. Users can utilize the functions in it to speed up computer. Additionally, it also contains some useful tools to help users safely manage files and systems. This software can run on all versions of Windows including Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8/8.1, and Windows 7. Users can experience all features in MiniTool System Booster for free within 15 days.

About MiniTool Software Limited

MiniTool Software Limited is a professional software research and development company established in Canada in 2009. With over a decade of development, the company's product range now includes partition manager, data recovery software , data backup and restore program, video editor, PDF editor , system booster, and more.

