MAG APPOINTS SWISSBORING FOR ENABLING WORKS AT THE RITZ-CARLTON RESIDENCES, DUBAI, CREEKSIDE



The awarded contract is worth AED 55 million Sales for units exceeded AED 2 billion, including several mansions.

MAG, one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE, has announced the appointment of Swissboring for a contract valued at AED 55 million to start shoring and piling work at 'The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside' part of the Keturah Resort, which combines luxury and wellness. The company will launch a tender for the development's main contractor in Q4 2023.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside comprises 177 residences across seven buildings and 12 mansions. Keturah Resort offers homeowners an impressive range of world-class facilities, including a five-star wellness hotel; a private members-only club; a women's club; a kids club; an immersive, holistic wellness centre; Michelin-star restaurants; a 550-metre promenade; sustainable and organic-focused retail spaces, 24/7 private parking with valet; and a gated community with unique views of the wildlife sanctuary.

The Residences at Keturah Resort are characterised by a high artistic value, where only high-quality materials are handpicked from artisans worldwide to ensure a long-lasting and visceral experience. Each Residence within the limited collection adheres to the WELL Certification Standards and is complemented by ultra-high-end leisure areas and exclusive spa and wellness facilities, all of which meet the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

The exterior designs and interiors of the 12 mansions, themed Earth, Water and Sky, echo cues of the elements, creating distinct experiences for the residents. The spaces create seamless journeys through covered terraces framed by structures encouraging outdoor living, glass-framed courtyards, and adjustable architectural screens that elevate the individual's interaction with insides and gardens.

In his comments, Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, Senior Executive Vice Chairman of MAG, said:“We are pleased with the appointment of Swissboring, and we are confident that its expertise will helprealise this project, which will be an ideal option for those seeking an immersive wellness-luxury lifestyle in Dubai with world-class amenities. The project has attracted heightened interest from buyers and investors, with sales reaching over AED 2 billion, emphasising the huge demand on unique developments in the market and our unique Keturah concept.”

Keturah Resort by MAG is located on Dubai Creek facing Dubai's wildlife sanctuary in Ras Al Khor, providing convenient access to Dubai Downtown, Dubai International Financial Centre, and Dubai International Airport.