Emirates Draw: Filipina Secures 25 Years Of Financial Stability With FAST5 Grand Prize Win

Today, Emirates Draw revealed Freilyn Angob from the Philippines as the second grand prize winner of its FAST5 draw. The first grand prize winner was announced eight weeks after the FAST5 draw's launch, and, interestingly, the second winner was also determined just eight weeks later. Angob is set to receive a substantial Dh25,000 per month for the next 25 years. In compliance with laws, Emirates Draw has committed to ensuring the monthly payment of this prize for the duration. Angob's win emphasises FAST5's reputation for being the fastest path to winning the Grand Prize and achieving financial security.

"I will never forget that moment. I thought to myself again, maybe I won a small cash prize. But when I received the congratulatory email mentioning that I won the Grand Prize, me and my fiancé jumped from joy," Angob mentioned.

Overwhelmed with happiness, she couldn't hold back her emotions. "We were planning to get married, but my financial condition did not help. This win will end all my worries and give me financial security for a long time," she continued.

Commenting on the second FAST5 grand prize win, Paul Chader, head of marketing at Emirates Draw, said: "We are excited to have another Grand Prize Winner in such a short time. This reiterates the fact that Emirates Draw stands as a beacon of hope, providing participants with multiple opportunities not just to win, but to transform their lives, turning countless dreams into reality."

Angob, 32, has been residing and working in the for the last ten years. Growing up, Angob's family made a living with a small store managed by her father. Her financial situation had always been a source of constant worry, and things took a turn for the worse when her father was diagnosed with cancer while she was in school. Angob bravely took the family responsibility on her shoulders and moved to the in search of better job opportunities to support her family. She started her career as a dental nurse then aspired to build her career in a different field. She pursued further education and became a laser technician.

Dreaming of a better life, she decided to participate in the FAST5 game using her preferred numbers unknowing that she would win big after only winning the Dh5 prize in the EASY6 draw the day before.

Angob's message to her fellow kabayans: "Emirates Draw FAST5 offers a one-of-a-kind grand prize that promises a worry-free life for years to come. Today it's me and tomorrow, it could be you, so keep playing and wait for your turn to win big."

The winner's story shows the strength of the human spirit. Despite challenges, Angob's surprise grand prize brought joy and hope to her and her loved ones.