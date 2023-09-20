Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Participates In GCC-UK Ministerial Meeting

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi participated in the ministerial meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries with the UK, with the participation of the foreign ministers of the GCC countries, and Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom H E James Cleverly, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78) in New York. Al Muraikhi also participated in the annual ministerial consultative meeting of the ministerial council of the Arab League on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly yesterday.