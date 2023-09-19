BIS Establishes 6467 Standard Clubs For Students Across India

New Delhi, Sept 19 (KNN) The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has announced that it has established 6467 Standard Clubs in schools and colleges across the country to sensitize young members of society about the importance of standards in improving quality of life.







The National Standards Body of India in a statement said,“Children are the architects of a strong, vibrant, and dynamic India. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is lighting up the future of India with a visionary initiative - the creation of Standards Clubs in schools and colleges across the nation. This innovative endeavour aims to instil in young minds the paramount importance of quality, standards, and generating scientific temperament.”

Quality consciousness, steeped in the principles of standardization, is a key pillar of accelerated economic development. By nurturing an appreciation for quality, standards, and standardization in our students, we ignite a spark that has the power to transform our society, it said.

It was further informed by BIS that the Standards Clubs initiative started in 2021 has already made a significant impact, having been established in 6,467 schools and colleges across the country. These clubs boast a membership of over 1.7 lakh enthusiastic students from science background, guided by dedicated science teachers from their respective schools as mentors who are provided with specialized trainings by BIS. Among them, 5,562 Standards Clubs have been created in schools, while 905 clubs in different colleges, which include 384 clubs in engineering colleges.

The statement adds that the student members of these Standards Clubs engage in a diverse range of activities, including standards writing competitions, quiz competitions, debates, essay writing, poster making, and exposure visits to laboratories and industrial units. These activities, as per BIS, are designed to provide young talents with invaluable insights into the world of quality and standardisation.

“These activities are designed to provide young talents with insights into the world of quality and standardization. Under these clubs a wide range of activities have been conducted and the financial assistance to organize these activities is provided by BIS to these educational institutions. Apart from the above, training programmes for mentors of standard clubs and exposure visits to labs and industry units for student members are organized regularly by BIS,” read the statement.

BIS has taken a further step in supporting practical learning by offering financial aid. Eligible government schools with Standards Clubs now have the opportunity to receive a one-time Laboratory Grant of up to Rs. 50,000. This grant enables schools to equip their Science Labs with state-of-the-art equipment, enhancing the learning experience for students.

To create a conducive learning environment, BIS is also providing financial assistance of up to Rs. 1,00,000 to establish 'Manak Kaksha' in Government institutions that have formed Standards Clubs. These rooms will be transformed to inspire curiosity and innovation, with amenities such as smart TVs, audio-video systems, and proper illumination, among others.

