Learnlaunch Fund + Accelerator Brings Its Demo Day Back To EDTECH WEEK In NY For A Demo Week Experience

Matt Rubins, General Partner at LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator, expressed excitement about the company's focus, stating, "By participating in the Shark Tanks, they will engage with experts possessing a deep understanding of their respective categories. We are thrilled to return to EDTECH WEEK in NYC, where the brightest minds in the industry convene, alongside these impactful and scalable companies."

The five pioneering companies are as follows:

Alchemy Vision

(Los Angeles, California) brings workforce upskilling and training to the complex world of surgical eye care. Its platform contributes to a boost in staff efficiency, practice growth, and patient satisfaction. See them pitch on October 3rd, 1-1:45 PM at Shark Tank: Designing the Future of Work @ CUNY Graduate Center, New York.

Ann-Education

(Tel Aviv, Israel) expedites education publishing's digital transformation by converting static documents to interactive materials using AI and machine learning. See them pitch on October 2nd, 3-3:45 PM at Shark Tank: AI in Education @ Google, 85 10th Ave., NYC.

Kiddie Kredit

(Miami, Florida) teaches children about the credit system and financial responsibility through chore completion using in-app tools, laying a strong foundation for credit knowledge. See them pitch on October 2nd, 4-4:45 PM at Shark Tank: K-12 Innovations @ Google, 85 10th Ave., NYC.

Lin(Lansing, Michigan) is an adaptive language learning platform for K-12 and higher education that offers skill assessment, actionable insights, and engaging content. It helps instructors enhance course structure and student proficiency. See them pitch on October 2nd, from 4-4:45 PM at Shark Tank: K-12 Innovations @ Google, 85 10th Ave., NYC.

UpBrainery

(Houston, Texas) provides immersive career exploration for K-12 students, specializing in Career and Technical Education(CTE). Utilizing AI and machine learning, they create personalized learning paths complete with badges and micro-credentials. See UpBrainery pitch on October 2nd from 4-4:45pm as part of Shark Tank: K-12 Innovations @ Google, 85 10th Ave. NYC

After completing an intensive 12-week accelerator program focused on iterative, milestone-driven growth strategy, these visionary founders are now ready to showcase their exceptional solutions on a grand stage.

During EDTECH WEEK, LearnLaunch will be a key contributor to the wealth of resources for education leaders. Tetyana Astashkina, LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator General Partner, will participate in the panel, "Current and Future State of Early Stage EdTech Investment" on the main stage on Weds, 10/3. Two LearnLaunch Venture Partners will also be participating on panels throughout the week; Auditi Chakravarty, CEO of AERDF will discuss "Balancing Impact and Business through Research and Product Design" on Mon. 10/2 and Steve Shapiro, CEO of Finetune will sit on the "Founder to Funder" panel on Tues. 10/3.

LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator is dedicated to supporting impact-driven entrepreneurs in achieving product-market fit and developing scalable go-to-market strategies. Focusing on companies with revenue potential and scalable impact, their unique approach nurtures long-term funding, partnerships, and growth.

For more information, visit LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator , a licensee of LearnLaunch, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit committed to catalyzing innovation in the education sector. For more information about the non-profit, visit LearnLaunch.

