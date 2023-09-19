KULR Pays Down Outstanding Note

KULR's Chief Financial Officer, Shawn Canter, commented,“This transaction increases our financial flexibility by reducing our total debt as we continue to execute our plan of driving growth for the rest of 2023 and beyond.”

Last month KULR released record-breaking second quarter 2023 financial results that can be found on the Company's Investor Relations website and additional information on its News website .

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is a leading energy management platform company offering proven solutions that play a critical role in accelerating the electrification of the circular economy. Leveraging a foundation in developing, manufacturing, and licensing next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems, KULR has evolved its holistic suite of products and services to enable its customers across disciplines to operate with efficiency and sustainability in mind. For more information, please visit .

