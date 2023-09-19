DUBAI TRADE ELIMINATES 12.74 MILLION VISITS IN FIRST HALF 2023

(MENAFN- Edelman) 3.82 million pounds of CO2 emissions saved thanks to digital transformation







18 September, Dubai, UAE – Dubai Trade, Dubai’s leading integrated digital trade and logistics platform, has achieved a significant milestone in H1 2023 by saving 12.74 million physical visits through its digital offerings for Jebel Ali Port, Dubai Customs and Jafza as well as other services.







These digital transactions have not only improved efficiency across the trade and logistics ecosystem but contributed to environmental conservation by eliminating the physical exchange of over 42.47 million documents, translating to a reduction of 3.82 million pounds of CO2 emissions — equivalent to removing 347 cars off the road annually.







Mohamed Ahmed AbuHamra, Chief Operating Officer Dubai Trade at DP World GCC, said: “As the digital trade arm for DP World GCC, we are deeply committed to sustainability and believe that every reduction in emissions counts. DP World''s vision is to facilitate smarter trade for a brighter future, and our vision resonates closely with the UN''s 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Production and Consumption Framework.







“In H1 2023 alone, we eliminated close to 13 million in-person visits by digitising trade and logistics services for our customers. Our transition to digital is not just about making operational enhancements – it has a tangible environmental impact by reducing CO2 emissions and conserving natural resources. Dubai Trade is proud to be a catalyst for positive change in the industry.”







Dubai Trade’s commitment to digitalisation has led to considerable energy savings. By reducing physical documentation and paper printing, Dubai Trade has achieved an energy impact equivalent to 5,410 million British Thermal Units (BTU), enough to power 6,440 residential refrigerators annually. Additionally, the platform''s digital trade solutions have saved approximately AED 9.34 million in paper and printing costs.







By streamlining such processes, Dubai Trade enables customers to focus on higher-value work, which in turn significantly boosts productivity. The platform is committed to serving as a single window for trade, providing a centralised ecosystem for all trade-related needs while also achieving cost and environmental efficiencies.









