Iran Chief Banker Confirms Deposit Of Some $6 Billion In Unfrozen Funds Into Iran Accounts In Qatar

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
DOHA, Sept 19 (NNN-QNA) – Central Bank of Iran Governor, Mohammad Reza Farzin, confirmed that the Islamic Republic's released funds totalling $6 billion have been transferred to Qatari banks.
According to Press TV, Farzin announced yesterday, the release of Iran's financial assets that
had been blocked in South Korea, and said, the entire funds had been deposited into the accounts of six Iranian banks in Qatar's Al Ahli and Al Dukhan banks.
The six Iranian banks, namely Keshavarzi, Saman, Pasargad, Tourism, Karafarin and Shahr opened accounts in Qatar, after the country's funds in two South Korean banks in Seoul, were transferred on Aug 10, to the account of Swiss National Bank (SNB) for conversion into euros.
“We received an official letter from the Qatari authorities yesterday, according to which the accounts of Iranian banks had been activated, and today (yesterday),
5.573 billion
and 492 thousand euros have been deposited into the accounts of six Iranian banks at two Qatari banks, Al Ahli and Al Dukhan,” the chief banker said.
Farzin underlined that, the whole released funds are regarded as the foreign currency reserves of the Central Bank of Iran, and backing for the Iranian Rial and will be spent in accordance with national interests and to strengthen the Rial.
“[The possibility of] access to the country's foreign exchange resources is being pursued in several other countries, and the results will be announced when finalised,” he added.– NNN-QNA
MENAFN18092023000200011047ID1107094319
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.