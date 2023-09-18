Jordan Welcomes Saudi-Oman Efforts To Resolve Yemeni Crisis

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 18 (Petra) -- The Foreign Ministry of Jordan welcomed Monday the efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman aimed at solving the Yemeni crisis and the invitation extended by Saudi Arabia to a delegation from Sana'a to visit Riyadh to complete meetings to reach a ceasefire agreement in Yemen.
The Ministry's official spokesman, Ambassador Sinan Majali, said Jordan supports efforts to end the Yemeni crisis through a political solution based on the approved references represented by the Gulf Initiative and its implementation mechanisms, the outcomes of the comprehensive Yemeni national dialogue and Security Council Resolution No. 2216, leading to ending the crisis in Yemen and achieving stability.
