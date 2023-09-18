Great Elm Group, Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Conference Call And Webcast

Company to Host Conference Call & Webcast

Great Elm will also host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (888) 440-4537; international callers should dial +1 (646) 960-0669. Participants should enter the Conference ID 2595129 when asked.

A copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the conference call, can be found here .

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed here .

About Great Elm Group, Inc.

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) is a publicly-traded, alternative asset manager focused on growing a scalable and diversified portfolio of long-duration and permanent capital vehicles across credit, real estate, specialty finance, and other alternative strategies. Great Elm Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries currently manage Great Elm Capital Corp., a publicly-traded business development company, and Monomoy Properties REIT, LLC, an industrial-focused real estate investment trust, in addition to other investments. Great Elm Group, Inc.'s website can be found at .

