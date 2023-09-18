Wolf Population Is Multiplying Rapidly, Says Swiss Environment Minister

Rösti, citing the latest available data on the subject, replied that 32 wolf packs had been identified in the country. In canton Valais alone there are ten packs and a total of 70 predators.

But according to the environment minister, what is most worrying is the fact that in 2019 the number of wolves was less than 100; in 2020 it was just over 100; a year later it had reached almost 150; last year it was around 240; and today it is over 300.

That is why the federal govenrment launched a fast-track consultation, which has not yet been concluded. In parliament, Rösti recalled that the government, at the request of the cantons, can authorise the preventive culling of these animals, but only if the wolf packs pose a threat.

The government's objective, he added, is to protect the population and livestock and, at the same time, to preserve the wolf species. Rösti again emphasised that he had a lot of sympathy for the representatives of agriculture, who would like to see a rapid response after more than 1,500 fatal attacks on sheep, goats, cows, calves, horses, and other livestock.