Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices Market Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2031

The disease known as hydrocephaoccurs when cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) inappropriately accumulates inside the hollow areas in the brain called ventricles. Infants and older children, as are young, middle-aged, and older adults, are also at risk for developing hydrocephalus. For instance, according to the HydrocephaAssociation, nearly 1,000,000 Americans have hydrocephalus. Most often, a surgical procedure, ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunting, is done to treat hydrocephalus. The patient's brain can be drained of extra cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) with a VP shunt, and its flow and absorption can be returned to normal.

Over 69,000 discharges with a diagnosis of hydrocephaoccur annually in thealone, according to figures from the Pediatric Neurosurgery magazine. A shunt is placed in 33,000 of these visits' nearly 36,000 shunt-related operations. As a result, more shunting operations are performed, which fuels the growth of the global market for cerebrospinal fluid management devices.

Developing countries give a potential opportunity for variindustries due to their underdeveloped research and development sectors and incapacity to manage new health concerns. Despite their strong need, Africa depends on imported medicines and other medical supplies. Even though Africa has a lot of medical requirements, the continent's weak economic conditions are causing the healthcare industry to grow slowly. Furthermore, developing nations like Brazil, Russia, and China have sizable patient populations for neurological diseases. The large patient base in this region and the rising healthcare expense will likely open up chances for CSF management device market participants.

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% over the projection period. North America and Latin America each have their segment of the cerebrospinal fluid management device market in the Americas. The two major countries of the U.S. and Canada further divide North America. Due to the region's large number of medical device manufacturers, booming healthcare industry, and high rate of professional acceptance, the Americas now maintains a prominent position in the global market for cerebrospinal fluid management devices. Numersmall and medium-sized enterprises have actively joined this market by focusing on developing shunts and valves to treat hydrocephalus.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period. Most of the European market for cerebrospinal fluid management devices comprises Western and Eastern Europe. Countries like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of the continent make up Western Europe. A few key variables influencing the market's growth include prominent manufacturers, the development of the biopharmaceutical industry, government support of R&D, high disposable income, and the availability of cutting-edge technology. Several market participants nurture connections with vascular and neurosurgeons to surpass the competition.



Based on product, the global cerebrospinal fluid management devices market is bifurcated into shunts, critical care products, dural sealants, and others. The dural sealants segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period.

Based on age group, the global cerebrospinal fluid management devices market is bifurcated into pediatric, adult, and geriatric. The pediatric segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period.

Based on the end-use industry, the global cerebrospinal fluid management devices market is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory settings, and research and academic institutes. The hospital segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period. North America is the major revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period.

The global cerebrospinal fluid management devices market's major key players are Medtronic PIC., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, DePuy Synthes Companies, SophSA, BeckerSmith Medical, Inc., Biometric, Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG, Miller Medical GmbH, and Dispomedica GmbH.

Biogen entered a license and collaboration agreement with Alcyone Therapeutics for the development of an implantable medical device for intrathecal (IT) drug delivery.



