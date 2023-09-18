Brahmos Missile Manufacturing Site In Lucknow To Be Ready By March 2024

Lucknow, Sept 18 (KNN)

Lucknow's BrahMos missile manufacturing site is on track to be completed by March next year, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

During his visit to the city, he shared the development marking a significant milestone in India's defence capabilities.







The BrahMos missile project, developed through an India-Russia joint venture, is advancing rapidly, he said.

This supersonic cruise missile, which can be deployed from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms, will soon proudly bear the label“Made in Lucknow,” showcasing India's prowess in defence technology.

He also assured the progress of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab, indicating that groundbreaking innovations are in the pipeline.

Furthermore, the he said the vision for Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) is becoming a tangible reality.



Land acquisition, covering over 95 per cent of the planned area, is in full swing. UPDIC, set to encompass everything from basic components to advanced missiles, epitomizes India's future in defence manufacturing.

The ongoing infrastructure projects in Lucknow, numbering 11 in total, are transforming the city's landscape and setting the stage for a promising future.

(KNN Bureau)