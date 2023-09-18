Baku Higher Oil School, Acca Sign Memorandum (Photo)

The document was signed by BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and representative of ACCA Türkiye Cluster (Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia) Filiz Demiroz.

Within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding, ACCA will cooperate with Baku Higher Oil School in several areas.

The document provides for the use of ACCA's professional development and training resources, the development of joint strategies and marketing campaigns to promote global cooperation, conducting joint outreach and awareness-raising work on the importance of holding trainings in the spheres of professional development, ACCA-X, Master's degree education, etc., the development of joint partnership programs to help students in their studies, development and building a successful career in the field of accounting and finance, implementation of initiatives aimed at improving students' skills to expand their employment opportunities.

ACCA is the global association of professional accountants. ACCA is the qualification of choice for business-minded people wishing to pursue a career in accounting, finance and management.