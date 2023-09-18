Baku Higher Oil School, Acca Sign Memorandum (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Baku
Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) and ACCA (Association of
Chartered Certified Accountants).
The document was signed by BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and
representative of ACCA Türkiye Cluster (Türkiye, Azerbaijan and
Georgia) Filiz Demiroz.
Within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding, ACCA
will cooperate with Baku Higher Oil School in several areas.
The document provides for the use of ACCA's professional
development and training resources, the development of joint
strategies and marketing campaigns to promote global cooperation,
conducting joint outreach and awareness-raising work on the
importance of holding trainings in the spheres of professional
development, ACCA-X, Master's degree education, etc., the
development of joint partnership programs to help students in their
studies, development and building a successful career in the field
of accounting and finance, implementation of initiatives aimed at
improving students' skills to expand their employment
opportunities.
ACCA is the global association of professional accountants. ACCA
is the qualification of choice for business-minded people wishing
to pursue a career in accounting, finance and management.
