

Rabdan Academy celebrates its graduation, marking its 10th anniversary and world-leading achievements.

The ceremony celebrates the accomplishments of more than (600) students who have successfully completed their studies in varistrategic security and defence disciplines. Hundreds of national entities' scholarship students are taking part in the ceremony under integrated efforts aimed at developing specialized national cadres.

Under the patronage of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Rabdan Academy is organizing the upcoming '2023 Graduation Ceremony' on Wednesday, 20 September 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

This year's graduation ceremony will celebrate the achievements of more than (600) students who have successfully completed their studies in varistrategic disciplines within the crucial fields of security and defence. Among the programs completed by these graduates are the Master of Science in Systems Engineering Specialising in Defence, Master of Science in Intelligence Analysis, Master of Science in Policing & Security Leadership, Bachelor of Science in Policing and Security, Bachelor of Science in Integrated Emergency Management, Bachelor of Science in Homeland Security, Bachelor of Science in Comprehensive Police Station Management, Bachelor of Science in Business Continuity Management, Higher Diploma in Integrated Emergency Management, Higher Diploma in Policing and Security and Diploma in Crime Scene.

H.E. James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, expressed his pride in organizing the '2023 Graduation Ceremony' for a new group of Academy students. Morse stated, 'At Rabdan Academy, we carry a great message, and through our pioneering programs, we engage in ambitipartnerships with strategic allies to provide qualified graduates to variUAE's institutions. These graduates have acquired diverse knowledge, skills, and experiences during their studies at the Academy, enabling them to make significant contributions to the advancement of the and its global progress, and to enhance national resilience in the fields of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management.'

H.E. Salem Saeed Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, said:“Words are insufficient to describe the anticipation we have for this momentoccasion. We are eager to celebrate and honour this distinguished cohort of graduates, who carry great aspirations to build and preserve the UAE. They will join the past Academy graduates, who emerged from specialized national programs, bolstering the labour market and enhancing our competitive capabilities. Beyond this day, our relationship with our students will continue through the alumni relations section at Rabdan Academy, providing them with ongoing support in varifields'.

The graduation ceremony will include hundreds of scholarship graduates from varinational entities, such as the Crown Prince's Court, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defence, the Presidential Court, Abu Dhabi Police, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, Borouge, Rabdan Academy, and the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research. It will also feature self-funded graduates and international students from Bahrain, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

This year's event is particularly special as it coincides with Rabdan Academy receiving numerinternational awards in the academic, research, and administrative realms. Additionally, it marks the ten-year anniversary of the institution's establishment and its attainment of pioneering achievements through the implementation of variacademic programs, capacity development initiatives, and professional vocational training.

About Rabdan Academy:

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE's Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the first higher education institution in the world specialised in the SSDEC domain that achieves top“5 star” ratings in the 2 categories of Teaching and Employability under the QS Stars University Rating System.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job.