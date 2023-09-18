Jawan Song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' Extended Version OUT: Shah Rukh Khan In Seen In Two Looks [WATCH]

9 days after its release, 'Jawan' has already crossed 400 crores at the Indian Box office, and it is still roaring breaking records almost every day. Now, the extended version of the hit song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' has been released. The videography of the song contains crucial movie spoilers, so anyone waiting to see the movie still should refrain from watching the extended version of the song on Youtube.



Here's a link to the extended version of the song released on Youtube.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram account to announce the release of the extended version of the song in his usual humour, ''All work and no joy makes handsome a dull boy. Let Daddy show u how it's done... dijazz blues saare bhool jaa... desi beat pe bas jhool jaa...''

'Jawan' directed by Atlee and presented by Red Chilies Production, produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, and musical by Anirudh was released worldwide on the 7th of September, stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan also announced that his next film 'Dunki' would be ready for release on 22nd December 2023.