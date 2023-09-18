China, Russia To Hold Strategic Security Consultations

That's according to the Chinese foreign ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“At the invitation of Secretary Nikolai Patrushev of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will hold the 18th round of China-Russia strategic security consultation in Russia from September 18 to 21,” said MFA spokesperson Mao Ning.

No details of the upcoming talks have been disclosed.

It is expected that the Chinese diplomacy chief will also meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

On September 16-17, Wan Yi met in Malta with the White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan. According to a press release posted by the White House press service, the parties discussed key issues of bilateral relations, global and regional security, Russia's war on Ukraine, and tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Chinese leader Xi Jinping will not attend the general debate of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 19-23. The country will be represented by Vice President Han Zheng.