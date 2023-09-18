Gbp/Usd Signal: Sees Volatility

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The GBP/USD recent trading session saw an attempt at a rally on Friday, only to witness a retracement, highlighting a lingering sense of uncertainty. The chart itself appears notably feeble, pointing towards a potential move towards the 1.2350 level, a point that previously served as significant support. Should this level fail to hold, it opens the door to a further decline, possibly heading towards the 1.20 level. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started A substantial rally doesn't seem imminent, but it's essential to monitor any potential break above the 1.25 level. Such a development could hint at a reversal for this currency pair. Notably, thedollar is perceived as a safe-haven currency, and in times of uncertainty, it tends to attract investors seeking safety. Furthermore, the rise in short-term interest rates enhances the appeal of thedollar relative to other currencies. However, the upcoming interest rate decision will be closely watched, especially considering the Fed Fund Futures suggesting a mere 3% chance of an interest rate hike. This places considerable foon Jerome Powell's statements and actions, as the Federal Reserve is likely to continue raising rates given the substantial 28% increase in oil prices this year, which carries inflationary implications. Yet, there's still a significant gap between the Federal Reserve's current position and its ultimate goal.The Found Faces an Uncertain and Fragile OutlookShould the 1.23 level give way, it could trigger a downward cascade, potentially leading to the 1.20 level, which stands as a robust support level. The British pound grapples with marginal performance, largely influenced by the British economy's slowdown and concerns about a potential recession in the EU, which holds considerable sway over the UK's economic prospects.In conclusion, the British pound faces an uncertain and fragile outlook, marked by recent trading behavior. The 1.2350 level appears pivotal, and any breach could pave the way for further declines. While a significant rally isn't currently on the horizon, a break above 1.25 warrants close attention, given thedollar's staas a safe-haven currency and the evolving interest rate landscape. Ultimately, external factors, including the EU's economic situation, significantly impact the British pound's performance, underscoring the need for caution in this complex currency landscape. Potential signal: At this point, if we were to break below the 1.2350 mark, I believe this market looks to get to the 1.2050 level, with a possible stoploss at the 1.248 level. Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals ? We've shortlisted the best UK forex broker in the industry for you.
