DKSH Consumer Goods Strengthens Beauty Care Business by Acquiring CS&Co. Beauty Solutions

Media release DKSH has announced the acquisition of New Zealand's leading independent beauty product distributor CS&Co. today. With the acquisition, DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods strengthens its capabilities in the growing beauty sector in New Zealand. Zurich, Switzerland, September 18, 2023 – Through the acquisition of CS&Co., DKSH Consumer Goods obtains a uniquely positioned business of meaningful scale with longstanding relationships in a market with accretive margins. CS&Co. is a full service, multi-brand distributor of some of the world's most prestigibrands covering skin and hair care as well as the health and home segment. Headquartered in New Zealand, CS&Co. has over 45 years of experience with more than 50 global and local brands in its portfolio. CS&Co. generatessales of over CHF 35 million at sound profitability and return on capital. DKSH will acquire the business and fully integrate the company and its employees into its existing operations. This acquisition is in line with DKSH's foto expand and strengthen its beauty care business. Donna Kinnane, CEO at CS&Co., commented: "With a consistent foon delivering value and maintaining strong relationships with customers and suppliers, CS&Co. maintains a significant number of successful brand partnerships that have spanned multiple decades. By joining DKSH, we will be able to further strengthen our leading position." Chris Ritchie, Head Business Unit Consumer Goods at DKSH, commented:“I am excited with the acquisition. The business fits well into our strategy to expand our beauty care business in New Zealand, which offers customers and clients a strong product portfolio with excellent growth prospects. We warmly welcome all CS&Co. employees.” The closing of the transaction is expected during the fourth quarter and is subject to certain conditions. About DKSH

