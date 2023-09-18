Firefighting Foam Market Size, Industry Scope & Revenue Figures

Market Dynamics Strict Fire Safety Regulations and Rules Drives the Global Market

Over the past five years, many more fire outbreaks and accidents have led many businesses to adopt preventative measures. Governments and organizations also require several safety measures to be followed by industries susceptible to fire outbreaks, considering the working conditions of the unit or facility. In addition, companies must maintain the necessary stock of firefighting foams and be encouraged to participate in mock fire drills and training for disaster management. These laws and regulations are causing the market for firefighting foam to grow.

A combination of polysaccharides is used in the production of fluorine-free firefighting foams. Research and development of fluorine-free replacements for AFFF and AR-AFFF are being funded by the U.S. Department of Defense's Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program and Environmental Security Technology Certification Program. Current applications of fluorine-free firefighting foams include training and fire drills, and many businesses, including Orchidee Fire, National Foam, Dafo Fomtec AB, and others, offer these foams. The industry has a lot of potential to grow due to advancements in these foams.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant

global firefighting foam market

shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is a growing market for firefighting foam because of demand from the region's developing countries, including China, India, Australia, and South Korea. Laws in China, South Korea, Australia, and Japan also restrict manufacturing, importing, exporting, and using firefighting foams based on fluorine. In those countries, there is a greater awareness of drinking water contamination and its detrimental environmental effects, leading to strict rules and regulations that limit the industry's growth. Due to the lack of usage restrictions in countries like Thailand and India, the demand for fluorine-based firefighting foams in the region is increased. A lucrative opportunity for industry growth exists in the research and development (R&D) of alternatives to fluorine-based firefighting foams.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period. The presence of businesses heavily involved in the firefighting foam sector, such as Solberg, Orchidee Fire, GenGroup, 3F Company, and others, positively impacts the market expansion. Several safety regulations that mandate fire safety precautions for fire hazards are another factor fueling demand in the area. The European economy comprises many industries, including aerospace, automotive, services, manufacturing, industrial, energy, and electronics. In addition, the existence of significant firefighting foam manufacturers is a driving force behind the market's expansion. Further, the area has a lot of opportunities thanks to companies like Orchidee Fire, which makes fluorine-free firefighting foam.



The global firefighting foam market was valued at USD 959.3 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 1,307.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on type, the global firefighting foam market is divided into aquefilm forming foam (AFFF), alcohol resistant aquefilm forming foam (AR-AFFF), protein foam, and synthetic detergent foam (high and mid-expansion foam). The aquefilm forming foam (AFFF) segment dominates the global market and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.

Based on the end-user industry, the global firefighting foam market is divided into oil and gas, aviation, marine, and mining. The oil and gas segment owns the highest market share and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global firefighting foam market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The key players in the global firefighting foam market are AnFire Ltd., Ansul, Auxquima S.A., Chemguard, Dafo Fomtec Ab, DIC Corporation, Dr. Sthamer, Eau Et Feu, Johnson Controls International PLC, Kerr Fire, National Foam, Perimeter Solutions, Sabo Foam, SFFGlobal, Solberg, and Williams Fire & Hazard Control Inc.



In February 2023, The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) announced that it replaced its firefighting foam with new, safer foam. The new foam does not contain perfluorinated alkyl substances (PFASs), chemicals that have been linked to contaminated water supplies. In February 2023, The Spokane Valley Fire Department replaced a previously used firefighting foam with new, safer foam in an effort to improve the health of our firefighters, community, and environment.



AqueFilm Forming Foam (AFFF)

Alcohol Resistant AqueFilm Forming Foam (AR-AFFF)

Protein Foam Synthetic Detergent Foam (High And Mid-Expansion Foam)



Oil and Gas

Aviation

Marine Mining