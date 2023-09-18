Erdogan: Türkiye May“Part Ways With The European Union”

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Türkiye may“part ways with the European Union (EU),” suggesting that his country may end the bid to join the European bloc.
“The European Union is trying to break away from Türkiye,” Erdogan told journalists in Istanbul before leaving for New York to attend the annual UN General Assembly meetings.
Türkiye would make its own assessment on a recent report adopted by the European Parliament, in which the EU criticized Ankara for failing to make progress in several areas to revive its membership talks, said the Turkish president.
“After these evaluations, we may part ways with the EU if necessary,” Erdogan warned.
Türkiye has pursued membership in the 27-nation bloc for over two decades, yet the accession process has experienced limited advancement owing to numerdisparities between Ankara and Brussels. Since 2018, the accession negotiation process has been frozen.
Regarding Sweden's application to join NATO, Erdogan stated that he would align with the decision made by the Turkish parliament.
“The West keeps saying Sweden, Sweden. We say that it's not possible forto say 'yes' or 'no' unless our parliament makes a decision,” he stated.
The Turkish leader called on the Nordic country to do its part as Ankara accuses Stockholm of failure to address Türkiye's security-related concerns.
“It's not enough to just draft laws. They should be implemented,” Erdogan said. European Union is Turkey's biggest export partner, says Erdogan January 3, 2023 Famagusta Gazette 0
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey's exports in 2022 reached a record high of 254.2 billion U.S. dollars, registering a year-on-year growth of 12.9 percent.“Our goal now is to make Turkey one [Read More] Erdogan brushes off EU comments on Cyp– Turkic States staNovember 14, 2022 Famagusta Gazette 0
ISTANBUL – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed the EU's statement regarding north Cypbeing given the observer member stain the Organization of Turkic States. Erdogan said:“What the European Union says, how [Read More]
Author
Famagusta Gazette
MENAFN18092023006374013804ID1107087268
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.